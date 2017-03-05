BBC Sport - Leicester City: Craig Shakespeare 'out of order' for wanting Foxes job
Shakespeare 'out of order' for wanting Foxes job
- From the section Football
Leicester City caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare is "out of order" for wanting to replace Claudio Ranieri, says ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired