Celtic v Rangers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says James Forrest has been "very good" since returning to training

Celtic welcome back James Forrest after the winger returned to training this week after missing the last two games.

Tom Rogic is also back in training but is "still three or four weeks away" according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Rangers are without the suspended Rob Kiernan, who failed to overturn his red card against St Johnstone and starts a two-match ban.

Striker Joe Garner is also suspended after picking up six bookings. Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar remain out.

Match stats

Celtic have won four of the last five Old Firm derbies in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers' last win at Celtic Park in the league came in October 2010 - they have lost five of their last six visits there in the Premiership, including a 5-1 loss in September 2016.

There are 33 points between Rangers in third position and Celtic at the top, a larger gap than between Rangers and bottom club Inverness (24)

Moussa Dembele has scored in all three matches against Rangers this season, netting five times.

Only two teams have ever won the title without losing a single game in the Scottish top-flight - Rangers in 1898-99 and Celtic in 1897-98 (both 18-game seasons).

The biggest gap between first and second place in a Scottish top-flight season was in 2013-14, when Celtic won the league by 29 points.

Celtic could record a 23rd successive league win.

Kenny Miller has scored six times in his last seven league outings against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The state of play

With a 27-point lead over Aberdeen with 11 games left, seven more points will see Celtic clinch a sixth straight title with.

But with a huge advantage in goal difference (+57 to +26), two more wins would effectively be enough. One could effectively be sufficient if the Dons lose to Motherwell, on Saturday, or Hearts next week.

Celtic have won all three Old Firm encounters this term - a 5-1 league victory at Celtic Park in September, 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden and 2-1 at Ibrox on New Year's Eve.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has scored five goals against Rangers this season

The Glasgow rivals will meet again next month in a Scottish Cup semi-final on 23 April, with one more Premiership game after the 'split' to follow.

Pre-match view from the dugout:

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "The games I've been involved in so far have been fantastic and of course we played well in the three games and got the result. We always anticipate a tough game and I'm sure this one will be no different.

"It's a real intense affair, the supporters are really passionate, and the Celtic Park game was a great start, being the first one for us, so if we can play to that level and to how we have been for most of the season then we hope that can get us a result.

"What this team has shown through the season is that they can win all types of games. We can win a footballing game, we can win when it's a battle, we can win games when teams are sat in and defending deep, compact, we find a way through. If a game is stretched and open we have the power and the pace to exploit.

"We've shown whoever the opponent has been that we've found answers."

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty has been in charge for five matches, a run that has included Scottish Cup wins over Morton and Hamilton but Premiership defeats at Dundee and Inverness, as well as a victory over St Johnstone.

"I've got a smile on my face and looking forward to it," says Murty of potentially his last game in charge

He admits he didn't think he would still be in charge for Sunday's Old Firm encounter, with Rangers poised to confirm the appointment of Pedro Caixinha as their new manager after the Portuguese's arrival in Glasgow on Saturday.

"I am merely here to make sure the players have the detail on Celtic, have the detail on the occasion, make sure we get all of any extraneous detail out of the way, out of their heads, so they can focus on going and being excellent on the pitch," Murty said.

"It's difficult, but that's the job - purely to concentrate on the game.

"The players just have to make sure they concentrate on what they can control, and putting themselves forward in a very good light for this football club."