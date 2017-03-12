Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 Millwall

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Tottenham 6-0 Millwall highlights

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup with an easy win over League One Millwall but lost striker Harry Kane with an ankle injury.

England striker Kane was replaced after being hurt when Lions defender Jake Cooper tried to block his shot after seven minutes.

Christian Eriksen, Kane's replacement, opened the scoring with a finish into the bottom corner after Dele Alli's chest down before Son scored either side of half-time.

Alli tapped home the fourth with substitute Vincent Janssen adding the fifth - his first from open play for Spurs - before Son completed his hat-trick with virtually the last kick of the game after a mistake by keeper Tom King.

Spurs join Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal in the semi-final draw, which takes place at Stamford Bridge on Monday after the final quarter-final between Chelsea and holders Manchester United.

Kane limps off with ankle injury

Spurs win comes at a high price

Whether Kane will be back in time for the semi-final on the weekend of 22-23 April remains to be seen.

But the sight of the Premier League's joint leading scorer disappearing down the tunnel in pain is a huge blow for boss Mauricio Pochettino.

There was no blame attached to Cooper as Kane fell awkwardly inside the Millwall penalty area with the game goalless.

Pochettino opted for Eriksen instead of Janssen - the only striker on the bench - as Kane's replacement and the Dane broke Millwall's resolve with a first-time strike into the far corner after 31 minutes.

Son added the second shortly before the interval, the South Korea international cutting in from the right to score soon after Victor Wanyama had headed against the bar.

Kieran Trippier's excellent pass was volleyed home by Son to make it 3-0 before Alli tapped home after Eriksen's pass.

One of the biggest cheers of the game greeted Janssen's goal, a first-time shot inside the area after another assist by Son, before the latter completed his hat-trick after a terrible fumble by King.

Seventh time lucky for Spurs?

Spurs will be hoping for a change of fortune at Wembley as they look to win a major trophy for the first time since 2008 when they won the League Cup.

They have lost their last six FA Cup semi-finals - against Arsenal (1993, 2001), Everton (1995), Newcastle (1999), Portsmouth (2010) and Chelsea (2015).

They will also have to overcome their poor record at Wembley, scene of this season's failed Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

Spurs lost to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League at the national stadium before going out of the Europa League after drawing 2-2 with Gent at Wembley having lost the first leg 1-0.

"It is another opportunity to make Wembley home," said Pochettino, whose side is set to play their home games at Wembley next season while work continues on their new ground.

"It will be different, it is the FA Cup semi-final, but it is a good thing for us because we are thinking next season to maybe play all our games at Wembley."

Tough lesson for Millwall

This was a hard lesson for Millwall as Spurs cruised to victory in their final FA Cup tie at the ground that has been their home for the past 118 years.

They had been seeking a fourth Premier League scalp in this season's competition having beaten Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester.

Steve Morison went close from 25 yards when the tie was goalless but Millwall never recovered once they fell behind.

King will have nightmares about Son's hat-trick goal - the ball somehow squirming under his body.

Despite this result, Millwall's season is far from over.

Neil Harris' side are six points off automatic promotion in League One and the Lions boss will be hoping his players can put this heavy defeat behind them as they look to secure a place in the Championship.

Man of the match - Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min was excellent throughout as he took home the match ball following some clinical finishing.

'We lost our way'

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "The performance was fantastic. It was very important for us to play well and score goals, so we are very pleased.

"A hat-trick from Son and Janssen scored....the team was good. We need to congratulate them, they were waiting for the opportunity and they took it and stepped up.

"In football you always need to be ready. Not only him [Janssen] but different players too will have the opportunity to play more and they need to be ready."

Millwall boss Neil Harris: "It was disappointing to concede the goals we did. I thought we lost our way in the last 20 minutes but there is no getting away from what a good team Tottenham are.

"We are disappointed because we have been beaten 6-0 at Spurs. This is the quality you are playing against. If we can use this experience then the standards are there that we need to set, individually and collectively."

'Six of the best' - the stats

Spurs have won an FA Cup game by a six-goal margin for the first time since January 1973 (v Margate).

This was Millwall's first defeat in 18 matches in all competitions.

Dele Alli has scored in three consecutive appearances at White Hart Lane for the first time.

Son Heung-min is Tottenham's leading scorer in the FA Cup this season with six goals in four appearances.

Christian Eriksen has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, surpassing his tally from 2015/16 (8).

What's next?

Pochettino's former club Southampton visit White Hart Lane in the Premier League next Sunday, 19 March (14:15 GMT). Millwall resume their League One promotion push at home to Bury next Saturday, 18 March (15:00 GMT)