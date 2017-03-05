SheBelieves Cup
USA Women 0-1 England Women

Ellen White
England celebrate substitute Ellen White's 90th-minute winner
Ellen White scored a late winner as England beat world champions USA in the SheBelieves Cup in New Jersey.

The game was edging towards a goalless draw before Lucy Bronze's superb strike hit the crossbar in the 90th-minute and substitute White scored the rebound.

England, the lowest-ranked team at the event, lost their opening game to France 2-1 and play their final match against Germany on 7 March.

England are second in the table behind France who drew 0-0 with Germany.

With both England and USA yet to start their domestic seasons, the two sides were evenly matched in front of a sell-out crowd on a freezing cold night in New York.

Lionesses goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain denied Rose Lavelle from close range before America's Ashlyn Harris saved well to stop Nikita Parris in a even first half.

Chances were few and far between in the second period. England captain Steph Houghton went close with a 25-yard free-kick but Harris clawed the ball to safety.

Mark Sampson's side looked dangerous in the last 10 minutes and White clinched England's first ever victory in the SheBelieves Cup.

Line-ups

USA Women

  • 24Harris
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 8Johnston
  • 11Krieger
  • 19DunnSubstituted forWilliamsat 64'minutes
  • 3MewisSubstituted forLongat 77'minutes
  • 9HoranSubstituted forBrianat 77'minutes
  • 16Lavelle
  • 10LloydBooked at 69minsSubstituted forHeathat 76'minutes
  • 13MorganSubstituted forPressat 63'minutes
  • 2Pugh

Substitutes

  • 1Naeher
  • 5O'Hara
  • 6Brian
  • 7Short
  • 12Williams
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Sonnett
  • 17Heath
  • 18Campbell
  • 20Long
  • 22Pinto
  • 23Press

England Women

  • 13Chamberlain
  • 4Bronze
  • 5Houghton
  • 15Bassett
  • 3Stokes
  • 7NobbsSubstituted forMooreat 90+3'minutes
  • 17Williams
  • 20CarneySubstituted forScottat 63'minutes
  • 10ChristiansenSubstituted forBrightat 90+2'minutes
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
  • 19DugganSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 6Bright
  • 8Moore
  • 9Taylor
  • 11White
  • 12Daly
  • 14Stoney
  • 16Bonner
  • 18Scott
  • 21Earps
  • 23Williams
Referee:
Quetzalli Alvarado Godínez
Attendance:
26,500

Match Stats

Home TeamUSA WomenAway TeamEngland Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, USA 0, England 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, USA 0, England 1.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Jade Moore replaces Jordan Nobbs.

Allie Long (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fara Williams (England).

Substitution

Substitution, England. Millie Bright replaces Isobel Christiansen.

Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fara Williams (England).

Goal!

Goal! USA 0, England 1. Ellen White (England) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.

Lucy Bronze (England) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

Corner, England. Conceded by Julie Johnston.

Corner, England. Conceded by Julie Johnston.

Attempt blocked. Ellen White (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Scott.

Foul by Christen Press (USA).

Demi Stokes (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jodie Taylor (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jill Scott with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Allie Long replaces Samantha Mewis.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Jodie Taylor replaces Nikita Parris.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Morgan Brian replaces Lindsey Horan.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Tobin Heath replaces Carli Lloyd.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Ellen White replaces Toni Duggan.

Attempt missed. Lynn Williams (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.

Attempt saved. Stephanie Houghton (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Carli Lloyd (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Carli Lloyd (USA).

Jordan Nobbs (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jill Scott (England) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Julie Johnston (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Parris (England).

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isobel Christiansen.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Lynn Williams replaces Crystal Dunn.

Substitution

Substitution, USA. Christen Press replaces Alex Morgan.

Substitution

Substitution, England. Jill Scott replaces Karen Carney because of an injury.

Alex Morgan (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lucy Bronze (England).

Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Mallory Pugh (USA).

Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Karen Carney (England) because of an injury.

