USA Women 0-1 England Women

England celebrate substitute Ellen White's 90th-minute winner

BBC coverage How to follow: Live streaming of every England game in the SheBelieves Cup on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC red button

Ellen White scored a late winner as England beat world champions USA in the SheBelieves Cup in New Jersey.

The game was edging towards a goalless draw before Lucy Bronze's superb strike hit the crossbar in the 90th-minute and substitute White scored the rebound.

England, the lowest-ranked team at the event, lost their opening game to France 2-1 and play their final match against Germany on 7 March.

England are second in the table behind France who drew 0-0 with Germany.

With both England and USA yet to start their domestic seasons, the two sides were evenly matched in front of a sell-out crowd on a freezing cold night in New York.

Lionesses goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain denied Rose Lavelle from close range before America's Ashlyn Harris saved well to stop Nikita Parris in a even first half.

Chances were few and far between in the second period. England captain Steph Houghton went close with a 25-yard free-kick but Harris clawed the ball to safety.

Mark Sampson's side looked dangerous in the last 10 minutes and White clinched England's first ever victory in the SheBelieves Cup.