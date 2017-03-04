Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss 'understands' lack of patience

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten in their nine Premier League games this season against the current top six (W5 D4)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he understands the lack of patience with his side in a roller-coaster season but believes they have more ups than downs.

Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League table following a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

"Because we were so angry about the Leicester game, I told the boys that at this moment we are on the roller-coaster of the league.

"So up and down, up and down, but mainly up," he told BT Sport.

The Reds suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Leicester on Monday, and had only recorded one league win in 2017 until Saturday's victory over the Gunners.

"I understand that some people will lose their patience, but we can't. Development is inconsistent until you are the team you want to be, then you will be consistent.

"We should not forget that we can do things like we did today and we will work on this, but the focus is on the long-term project.

"That's where we want to be and we try hard and anything for it, and today we showed our nicest face against a strong opponent.

"After half-time, we had to adapt because Sanchez is a different style to Welbeck. Si [Mignolet] had to save our lives one or two times, but then we controlled it again."