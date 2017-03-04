Cameron Jerome: Norwich play-off bid hurt by 'lack of respect'

Cameron Jerome struck his 12th Championship goal of the season at Hillsborough

Striker Cameron Jerome has said a "lack of respect" among his Norwich City team-mates is harming their Championship play-off hopes.

Jerome scored City's consolation in a 5-1 thrashing at Sheffield Wednesday - their 10th away defeat this season.

Norwich have picked up 36 points at Carrow Road, but just 16 on their travels this term.

"You've got to be honest with yourself and as players we're not honest with ourselves," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I think we lack respect for our team-mates, we're not fighting for each other.

"We lack respect for the coaching staff. All the things they do for us we don't follow our instructions or orders. It's like everyone plays for themselves."

The defeat left Norwich in eighth place, nine points adrift of the Owls in sixth - the final play-off spot - with 11 matches of the season remaining.

Jerome, the Canaries' leading scorer with 12 league goals, said it would be an "uphill task now to make the play-offs".

"We've not got enough about us as a squad to roll our sleeves up unfortunately and we've been found out on more than one occasion, that's why our away record's so poor," 30-year-old Jerome said.

"Ultimately we've been embarrassing, and a lack of everything on the pitch has let us down.

"We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going to the end. We owe it to ourselves, we owe it the fans, we owe it to the club."