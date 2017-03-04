BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Gunners had difficult first half - Wenger
Arsenal had difficult first half - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits his side had a "difficult" first half during their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, and explains his decision not to start with striker Alexis Sanchez.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
