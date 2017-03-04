Leicester caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare waits on Foxes future

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester 3-1 Hull: Craig Shakespeare praises resilient Foxes

Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare must wait to find out if he will be made Foxes boss on a permanent basis after winning his two games in charge.

The 53-year-old was Claudio Ranieri's assistant but stepped up following the Italian's dismissal last month.

Leicester beat both Liverpool and Hull City 3-1 under Shakespeare to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

"My remit was to win these two games and that's what we've done," he said.

"The owners will make a decision for the good of the club and until I talk to them I don't know what that will be. But as I have said previously, I'm comfortable with that.

"I can't control it and there's no point worrying about it."

Shakespeare says he expects to speak with the Leicester hierarchy about his future next week.

Does Shakespeare have a good chance?

Craig Shakespeare has spent eight years at Leicester, working as assistant manager to Nigel Pearson and Claudio Ranieri

Leicester had not scored a league goal in 2017 until Shakespeare took charge, but have now scored six in two games - twice as many Premier League goals as they did in their last 10 matches under Ranieri.

Shakespeare has never managed a club before but has a long association with the Foxes.

The Englishman was assistant manager to Nigel Pearson for two years from 2008, following Pearson to Hull in 2010 before they both returned to Leicester a year later.

Following Pearson's sacking in 2015, Shakespeare remained at the club as Ranieri's assistant.

Leicester are believed to have spoken to a number of potential candidates to replace Ranieri, but could also consider giving Shakespeare the job until the end of the season.

Who else is in the frame?

Former Fulham and Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson has not managed at club level since leaving West Brom in 2012

The Foxes have held informal discussions with former England boss Roy Hodgson.

The 69-year-old has been out of work since leaving the international set-up after the Three Lions lost to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Pearson, who saved Leicester from relegation in 2014-15, has also been linked with a return.