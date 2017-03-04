Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says his side's performance in their 4-3 home defeat to Southampton was "not bad", and insists they deserved to draw the game.

MATCH REPORT: Watford 3-4 Southampton

Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday

Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.