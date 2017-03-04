BBC Sport - Watford 3-4 Southampton: Hornets deserved a draw - Mazzarri
Watford deserved a draw - Mazzarri
- From the section Football
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says his side's performance in their 4-3 home defeat to Southampton was "not bad", and insists they deserved to draw the game.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 3-4 Southampton
Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday
Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired