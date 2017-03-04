BBC Sport - Watford 3-4 Southampton: All Saints' goals were beautiful - Puel
All Saints' goals were beautiful - Puel
- From the section Football
Southampton manager Claude Puel praises the impact made by January signing Manolo Gabbiadini, who scored again in a 4-3 win away to Watford, with Nathan Redmond netting twice.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 3-4 Southampton
