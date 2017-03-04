Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his team's 3-1 win over Liverpool was one of their "best performances so far" and was especially pleased with the team's response after losing to Leicester on Monday. Klopp admits his side can be inconsistent but says performances like this show what they are capable of.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

