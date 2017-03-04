Coventry: Andy Rose out of hospital after head injury
Coventry City's Andy Rose has been released from hospital after being hurt in a clash of heads against Shrewsbury.
Rose collided with team mate Nathan Clarke soon after kick-off, causing a 19-minute delay at Greenhous Meadow.
The midfielder was stretchered off in a neck brace and taken to hospital for assessment, but returned for the closing stages of the 0-0 draw.
After the game, Coventry confirmed that Rose had re-joined the Sky Blues' squad and was suffering from concussion.