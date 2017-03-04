Coventry: Andy Rose out of hospital after head injury

Andy Rose
Andy Rose joined Coventry from Seattle Sounders in January 2016

Coventry City's Andy Rose has been released from hospital after being hurt in a clash of heads against Shrewsbury.

Rose collided with team mate Nathan Clarke soon after kick-off, causing a 19-minute delay at Greenhous Meadow.

The midfielder was stretchered off in a neck brace and taken to hospital for assessment, but returned for the closing stages of the 0-0 draw.

After the game, Coventry confirmed that Rose had re-joined the Sky Blues' squad and was suffering from concussion.

