Premier League statistics: Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez

Joshua King scored a penalty at Old Trafford - but how many other visiting players have done so in the Premier League?

A visiting player nets a penalty at Old Trafford, the prolific Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku both score in the same match, while Liverpool are quickest out of the traps.

BBC Sport takes a look at the quirkiest and more interesting statistics from the weekend.

'You never get a penalty at Old Trafford'

Here is the list of all-time away penalty takers at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Out of a total of 24 penalties awarded, 17 have been scored, while seven (highlighted in red) have been missed

That's the old adage, but how true is it?

There were gasps around the stadium on Saturday when Phil Jones slid in and brought down Bournemouth's Marc Pugh, as referee Kevin Friend blew his whistle and pointed to the penalty spot.

Up stepped former United man Joshua King in front of the Stretford End, for only the 24th spot-kick awarded to the opposition at Old Trafford in 476 Premier League games, and the 17th to find the net.

United concede a penalty every 19.8 games at home, more or less one a season. King's penalty, though, was the second one awarded there this season after James Milner's effort for Liverpool in January.

Is the frugal nature because of the brilliance of United's defenders, or do referee feel intimidated to award penalties? Well, that is up for debate.

This is how United's record stacks up against the current top six:

Penalties conceded at home by current top six Penalties conceded Games played Games per penalty conceded Manchester United 24 476 19.8 Chelsea 26 475 18.3 Manchester City 29 379 13.1 Liverpool 37 476 12.8 Arsenal 37 475 12.8 Tottenham 42 476 11.3

A quick look at the other end and we find Burnley have been on the receiving end of the referee's whistle the most times, conceding a penalty at Turf Moor every 6.5 games.

Kane or Lukaku - who is better?

Off the field, Sunday's game Tottenham and Everton was billed as the battle of Barcelona's next potential manager, while on the pitch, two in-form strikers went head-to-head.

Harry Kane scored twice and Romelu Lukaku once as Spurs edged out the Toffees at White Hart Lane. It meant the Englishman became the top flight's outright leading scorer with 19 strikes this season, one ahead of the Belgian.

The two 23-year-olds, born two months apart in 1993, have been the spearheads for their clubs in recent seasons. Lukaku has played for two other Premier League clubs - scoring 17 times during a spell on loan at West Brom and failing to net in 10 league games for Chelsea - while Kane had a top-flight loan spell at Norwich in 2012-13. But we will take a look at their numbers for their current teams.

What impact do their goals have on their side?

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Kane has had 170 shots, scoring 68 goals, while Lukaku has had three more shots, scoring just seven fewer goals.

Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are first and second in the Premier League goalscoring charts

Kane has a win rate of 57% from his 104 games played, whereas Lukaku lags behind at 41% from his 130 matches for the Merseysiders.

But the goal against Spurs took Lukaku ahead of Everton legend Duncan Ferguson as the club's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

How do they match up this season?

Spurs are second in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and have scored 53 goals from 27 games. It means Kane has scored 36% of his team's goals this term, coming in at a goal every 100 minutes.

Meanwhile, Everton are seventh, netting 44 goals from 27 games, but Lukaku has made a greater relative contribution than his opponent, scoring 41% of his side's goals this season at 127 minutes per goal.

Both players have contributed four assists.

What the pros say:

Hull defender Michael Dawson: "Playing with Kane and training with him, seeing where he has gone to in such a short space of time is incredible. He is a goalscorer, a finisher. Half-chances go into the back of the net. His physique has come on and he works his socks off.

"Playing against Romelu Lukaku, he is just so strong, one thing you cannot do is get tight. He will roll you."

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer: "I was with Lukaku at Chelsea and he showed glimpses, you could see his raw talent and ability. He is now an established top scorer in the Premier League.

"A lot of people are surprised that Harry Kane has consistently scored goals and taken it to the next level.

"It is a toss of the coin for me. I am going to sit on the fence."

The verdict:

Daily Mirror chief football writer John Cross on MOTD2 Extra: "I will go for Harry Kane.

"Over the next five years, I will hang my hat on him being more likely to get 25 goals a season than Lukaku. Maybe the Belgian is more the all-round package - the complete leader of the line - but in terms of pure goalscoring centre-forward terms, I would pick Kane. He is terrific."

Liverpool's quick start bodes well

Liverpool last played in the Champions League in the 2014-15 season

Liverpool are the all-time leaders when it comes to most goals in the first 30 minutes of games during one season. Their tally of 37 in 2013-14 took them to within two points of their first league title since 1990.

Roberto Firmino's ninth-minute opener in Saturday's victory over Arsenal was the 19th goal they have scored in the opening half-an-hour of games this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side may have faltered in their title challenge since the turn of the year, but they are well set to claim a top-four place and the past is on their side.

In Premier League history, 23 out of 28 teams who have scored the most goals in the opening third of the game finished in the top four at the end of the season.

That famous Champions League anthem may well be ringing round at Anfield next season.

The importance of Sanchez

Media playback is not supported on this device Could Sanchez lead Arsenal exodus?

You have a game against your league rivals, and the result may go a long way to determining whether you finish in the top four.

So what do you do with your most productive player? Leave him on the bench, of course.

Come May, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may come to rue the decision to name Alexis Sanchez as a substitute against Liverpool, bringing him for the second 45 minutes. The forward's through ball laid on Danny Welbeck for Arsenal's goal at Anfield.

The Chilean is top of the pile for goal contributions in the English league this season with 17 goals and nine assists, but this is how his record matches up with colleagues around Europe:

Most goal contributions in Europe this season Goals Assists Total Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 23 7 30 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 20 9 29 Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain) 27 0 27 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 9 26 Andrea Belotti (Torino) 22 3 25 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) 17 8 25

With Sanchez is refusing to commit his future to the London club, French league champions Paris St-Germain may look to pair him with Edinson Cavani next season.

Now that would be a formidable partnership.