Hull City head coach Marco Silva says his side "need to fight" for survival after their 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Leicester City.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.