BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Hull: Marco Silva says his team must 'fight'
Hull must fight to survive - Silva
- From the section Football
Hull City head coach Marco Silva says his side "need to fight" for survival after their 3-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
Watch highlights of all of the day's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.
Watch highlights and meet the players from the first round of the FA People's Cup on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button throughout the weekend.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired