BBC Sport - Leicester 3-1 Hull: Craig Shakespeare praises resilient Foxes
Shakespeare praises 'resilient' Foxes
- From the section Football
Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare says the Foxes showed great "resilience & character" in their 3-1 victory over Hull City.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City
