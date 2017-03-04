Man Utd 'won't cry' over Zlatan Ibrahimovic incidents, says Jose Mourinho

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd 1-1 Bournemouth: Mings jumped into me - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not go "crying to the media" about the two controversies involving the Swede in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, 23, landed on the United forward's head with his studs, but said afterwards the collision was "unintentional".

Moments later, Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow at a corner.

"He jumped into my elbow," said the former Paris St-Germain striker, 35.

Both players could face retrospective action if referee Kevin Friend says he did not see either incident.

"Zlatan is a big man," added 54-year-old Mourinho.

"We are from that generation of street football and football for big guys. We are not the kind of generation who goes to the media and cries about what happened.

"What counts is the result. Nothing else matters for us."

How the clash unfolded

44 mins: Mings slides into a tackle on Wayne Rooney, also taking out Ibrahimovic. The Bournemouth defender gets to his feet and then hurdles Ibrahimovic, landing on the Swede's head with his right boot.

45 mins: United win a corner which is swung in to the far post where Ibrahimovic and Mings challenge for the high ball.

Ibrahimovic catches Mings with his right elbow after winning the header, the Bournemouth defender going down to the ground clutching his head.

Mings receives treatment after Ibrahimovic clash

Referee Kevin Friend points for a Bournemouth goal-kick.

Bournemouth skipper Andrew Surman pushes Ibrahimovic in the chest, earning a second yellow card from Friend.

45+1 mins: The referee has a conversation with Ibrahimovic and United skipper Rooney, then sends off Surman before restarting play after a lengthy delay.

Referee Kevin Friend talks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney after the Tyrone Mings clash

What happens now?

Referee Friend will send his report of the match to the Football Association on Monday.

Players can be charged only if a referee says he did not see an incident.

Deliberate elbows and stamping are both red card offences, so would result in three-match bans if either Ibrahimovic or Mings were charged and found guilty.

Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall said his players felt Ibrahimovic had elbowed Mings, although he had not seen the incident.

Ibrahimovic disagreed: "You have the TV, you can see the images. I jump, I jump high and I protect myself. Mings jumps into my elbow.

"I'm not someone who attacks someone off the field. It is not my intention to hurt someone."

Mings 'dreamt' of Zlatan battle

Former Ipswich defender Mings was making only his fifth Premier League start after suffering with injuries since joining Bournemouth in an £8m deal in July 2015.

And he said he was relishing facing former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain striker Ibrahimovic before the game at Old Trafford.

"It was a good battle, you know what you're going to get playing against him. I enjoyed the battle all day," said Mings, 23.

"What he possesses in height, in strength, I also possess. We had to ride a lot of storms but we stood up to the test very well.

"I've watched him growing up through his career and dreamt of days like this."

'No room for stamping' - Rooney

Manchester United captain Rooney appeared to insinuate Mings intentionally stamped on team-mate Ibrahimovic.

"I don't think the referee has seen Tyrone Mings try to stamp on Zlatan's head. I was right there," said the England international, 31.

"That's wrong in football. Everyone likes tackles in the game but to try to stamp on a player's head - there's no room for it."

Analysis

Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks on BBC Final Score:

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic is insulting people's intelligence when he says Mings jumps into his elbow.

"I think that comment is going to get people at the FA's backs up. He shouldn't have said anything."

Former England midfielder Steve Stone on BBC Radio 5 live:

"When Ibrahimovic jumped up for that header he was looking at Mings and not the ball.

"He's led with his elbow and he knew exactly what he was doing. The referee has made a complete mess of that."