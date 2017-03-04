BBC Sport - Man Utd 1-1 Bournemouth: Mings jumped into me - Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Mings jumped into my elbow - Ibrahimovic
- From the section Football
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Tyrone Mings "jumped into his elbow" during a controversial incident in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
READ MORE: Man Utd 1-1 Bournemouth
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired