Chester supporter dies during National League game against Tranmere

The Deva Stadium, home of Chester FC

Chester have offered condolences to the family of a supporter who died on Friday evening after collapsing during their game with Tranmere Rovers.

A club statement confirmed the death "despite the incredible efforts of paramedics and medical staff".

The statement continued: "The club took the advice of the officials and emergency personnel in continuing with the game whilst they did their very best to help the gentleman concerned."

The man's name has yet to be revealed.

Tranmere won the game 3-2 to move up to second place in the National League table.

"Thoughts are with the family of the @ChesterFC fan who passed away at the game tonight. The game was insignificant. Awful news. RIP," Chester player Ross Killock posted on Twitter.

And team-mate James Alabi said: "Tough game to take. I want to dedicate my goal to the fan that sadly passed away today at the game, my deepest thoughts are with the family."