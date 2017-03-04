Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Lisbon Lions, Southampton, Pedro Caixinha, Ross Wilson, Al-Gharafa

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton head of scouting and recruitment Ross Wilson will make Rangers wait a little longer for his answer after the 34-year-old was offered the job of director of football at Ibrox.(The National)

Rangers had hoped to appoint Ross Wilson as director of football on Friday and are also having to wait on Pedro Caixinha, who they hoped would arrive on Monday to become their new team boss, as it became unclear whether the Portuguese, presently with Qatari club Al-Gharafa, would travel in the next 48 hours. (The Sun)

Rangers expect to unveil Pedro Caixinha as their new team boss next week, but director of football target Ross Wilson has asked for more time to consider the Ibrox club's offer.(Daily Express)

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has insisted he is not interested in the managerial vacancy at Rangers. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton is expected to be appointed Nottingham Forest boss in the summer if they avoid relegation from the English Championship after naming his recruitment chief at Ibrox, Frank McParland, as their new director of football.(Daily Telegraph)

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral insists he is unfazed by experiencing a second managerial departure this season, with Grenada losing their head coach during his spell there before Mark Warburton's exit from Rangers. (Daily Record)

Rangers are unlikely to be successful in their appeal against the red card shown to defender Rob Kiernan in the midweek 3-2 win over St Johnstone.(The Scotsman)

Ralph Topping, the outgoing chairman of the Scottish Professional Football League, has predicted that the future of a number of Scotland's bigger clubs will involve pan-European cross-border competitions. (The Herald)

Celtic are planning to install a state-of-the-art airdome, similar to those used by Ajax, Chelsea and Southampton, to create a full-size indoor facility at their Lennoxtown training base in time for next winter. (The Sun, print edition)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton says Joey Barton's disappointing time at Rangers proves that Scottish football is not easy.(The Sun)

Following the death of former right-back Tommy Gemmell, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers thinks the club's Lisbon Lions, who lifted the European Cup in 1967, should be knighted in the Honours List before they all pass away. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty says it was a dream come true to be asked to join Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan's backroom team. (The Herald, print edition)

Former Scotland right-back Alan Hutton, 32, has triggered a contract extension clause due to appearances for Aston Villa and negotiations have started over a new deal. (Express & Star)

Dundee defender Julen Etxabeguren is facing six months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury picked during the midweek defeat by Partick Thistle. (The Sun, print edition)

Former Chelsea defender Joe McLaughlin has applied for the managerial vacancy with League Two club Clyde. (The Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Loosehead prop Alasdair Dickinson's hopes of a swift comeback from a broken foot to take part in Saturday's Triple Crown match against England at Twickenham appears to have been ended after the 33-year-old was taken off injured during Edinburgh's defeat by Ospreys on Friday.(The Scotsman)

Former world boxing champion Scott Harrison's family claim he is being victimised by prison officers to thwart his comeback bid. (Daily Record)