National League
Dag & Red15:00Forest Green
Venue: Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge v Forest Green Rovers

    Match details to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Lincoln City3422663572
    2Forest Green3419962966
    3Tranmere3420682066
    4Dag & Red35204111964
    5Dover35186111860
    6Aldershot36161191659
    7Gateshead35161092358
    8Barrow35151371858
    9Macclesfield33165121153
    10Wrexham36141012-652
    11Chester35121013446
    12Bromley3613716-1446
    13Boreham Wood35111113044
    14Solihull Moors3512815-444
    15Eastleigh36101313-443
    16Sutton United3312714-743
    17Guiseley3611817-1141
    18Braintree3611817-1641
    19Maidstone United3611718-1940
    20Woking3610719-1637
    21Torquay359818-1135
    22North Ferriby United3610323-3033
    23York3561415-2032
    24Southport358720-3531
    View full National League table

