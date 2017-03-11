Dagenham & Redbridge v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|34
|22
|6
|6
|67
|32
|35
|72
|2
|Forest Green
|34
|19
|9
|6
|71
|42
|29
|66
|3
|Tranmere
|34
|20
|6
|8
|51
|31
|20
|66
|4
|Dag & Red
|35
|20
|4
|11
|59
|40
|19
|64
|5
|Dover
|35
|18
|6
|11
|67
|49
|18
|60
|6
|Aldershot
|36
|16
|11
|9
|48
|32
|16
|59
|7
|Gateshead
|35
|16
|10
|9
|59
|36
|23
|58
|8
|Barrow
|35
|15
|13
|7
|52
|34
|18
|58
|9
|Macclesfield
|33
|16
|5
|12
|45
|34
|11
|53
|10
|Wrexham
|36
|14
|10
|12
|37
|43
|-6
|52
|11
|Chester
|35
|12
|10
|13
|54
|50
|4
|46
|12
|Bromley
|36
|13
|7
|16
|42
|56
|-14
|46
|13
|Boreham Wood
|35
|11
|11
|13
|33
|33
|0
|44
|14
|Solihull Moors
|35
|12
|8
|15
|45
|49
|-4
|44
|15
|Eastleigh
|36
|10
|13
|13
|45
|49
|-4
|43
|16
|Sutton United
|33
|12
|7
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|43
|17
|Guiseley
|36
|11
|8
|17
|44
|55
|-11
|41
|18
|Braintree
|36
|11
|8
|17
|41
|57
|-16
|41
|19
|Maidstone United
|36
|11
|7
|18
|44
|63
|-19
|40
|20
|Woking
|36
|10
|7
|19
|50
|66
|-16
|37
|21
|Torquay
|35
|9
|8
|18
|39
|50
|-11
|35
|22
|North Ferriby United
|36
|10
|3
|23
|23
|53
|-30
|33
|23
|York
|35
|6
|14
|15
|34
|54
|-20
|32
|24
|Southport
|35
|8
|7
|20
|40
|75
|-35
|31
