Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City

Monreal (right) saw his 86th minute shot deflect home off Robert Huth's chest

Arsenal kept up their top-four chase as a late Robert Huth own goal gave them victory against a stubborn Leicester side.

The home supporters at Emirates Stadium seemed set for a deflating evening before Nacho Monreal's shot found the bottom corner via the German defender's chest four minutes from time.

Alexis Sanchez had rattled the bar and been denied by Huth's last-ditch challenge in the Gunners' best chances before the goal.

But Leicester also threatened, with Riyad Mahrez bringing a superb save out of Petr Cech in the first half, and then had furious penalty appeals turned down at the death.

Arsenal are now three points behind Manchester United and four behind fourth-placed Manchester City having played the same number of games - at least one of the Manchester pair will drop points when they meet on Thursday.

Liverpool, in third, are six points ahead of the Londoners having played two more games.

Arsenal walking the top-four tightrope

Before the match Gunners boss Arsene Wenger insisted that qualifying for a 20th successive season of Champions League football was still possible, but dependent on a "perfect run-in".

This was the first step on perilous tightrope walk that includes the north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday and meetings with Manchester United and Everton in their remaining six games.

The Clock End was sparsely populated

There is little room for error and few in the Emirates initially seemed to have confidence in their team delivering the sprint finish necessary.

A patchy attendance - officially numbered at 59,829 - produced a lukewarm atmosphere in the first half, most notable for Leicester fans' appeals for Wenger to stay in his job after his contract expires at the end of the season.

The decisive strike, combined with a late incident in which Christian Fuchs launched a throw-in into Sanchez's shoulder from close range - prompting the Chilean to fall down clutching his face - raised the temperature towards the end.

But Arsenal will need to play better over the rest of their campaign to pull off an improbable late surge into the Champions League places.

Vardy sees what might have been

Arsenal met the £20m release clause in Vardy's Leicester contract in June

Jamie Vardy may have ended up on the losing side, but the match exemplified why the Leicester striker turned down the chance to move to Arsenal in the summer.

Last season's Premier League top-scorer has scored seven goals in 11 games since Craig Shakespeare took over and revived the spirit of that Foxes title-winning season and his searing pace and instinctive play suited the visitors counter-attacking gameplan.

He chased hard up front on his own and almost beat Cech with a snap-shot from Marc Albrighton's pull-back in one of his side's few chances.

Faced with the deep-lying defences that Arsenal often come up against and the Gunners' intricate build-up play, the 30-year-old would have had to make major changes to his game to fit in.

