Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland

Sunderland were left on the brink of relegation from the Premier League after losing the Tees-Wear derby to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, who registered a first victory of 2017.
Marten De Roon's goal early in a drab contest was the 59th Sunderland have conceded this season and left the Black Cats 12 points adrift of safety with five games remaining.
Sunderland face Bournemouth on Saturday and could be relegated if they fail to win and other results go against them.
The Black Cats are bottom of the league, having spent 236 days in the relegation zone, and have taken just two points from the last 27 available.
Second-bottom Middlesbrough cannot be relegated this weekend but they face a tough run of fixtures, with matches against Manchester City, Chelsea, Southampton and Liverpool to come.
How could Sunderland go down?
Sunderland will be relegated at the weekend if:
- They lose to Bournemouth and Hull avoid defeat at Southampton
- They lose to Bournemouth and Swansea - who play on Sunday - beat Manchester United
- They draw with Bournemouth and Hull win at Southampton
Sunderland fade as drop looms
"We think we can still do it," said Sunderland boss David Moyes before the game, but the on-field body language and frantic decision-making betrayed a side low on confidence.
The Black Cats starting strongly, but once De Roon scored they lacked intensity, losing possession too easily to leave Moyes frustrated on the sidelines.
The defence that allowed an unmarked De Roon to ghost in and score was culpable again minutes later as Stewart Downing ran through on goal but Jordan Pickford - one of Sunderland's few bright spots this season - made the stop.
Sunderland looked slightly better going forward, with record signing Didier Ndong lashing a shot at Brad Guzan before Billy Jones headed the rebound over. However, in a tepid game where both sides struggled for rhythm, the Black Cats could not keep the pressure on for long.
The boos the Sunderland players walked off to at half-time were amplified come the end of the match, with fans chanting "you're not fit to wear the shirt".
More to follow.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 12Guzan
- 25Chambers
- 4AyalaSubstituted forFabioat 54'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 6Gibson
- 3FriendBooked at 28mins
- 14de Roon
- 8ClaytonBooked at 31mins
- 34Forshaw
- 18Stuani
- 10NegredoSubstituted forGestedeat 76'minutes
- 19Downing
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 2Fabio
- 5Bernardo
- 11Fischer
- 20Bamford
- 29Gestede
- 37Traoré
Sunderland
- 13Pickford
- 2JonesBooked at 75mins
- 16O'SheaBooked at 37mins
- 4Denayer
- 21Manquillo
- 17Ndong
- 6CattermoleSubstituted forRodwellat 84'minutes
- 24GibsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBoriniat 65'minutes
- 10KhazriSubstituted forJanuzajat 77'minutes
- 18Defoe
- 28Anichebe
Substitutes
- 1Mannone
- 8Rodwell
- 9Borini
- 15Lescott
- 20Pienaar
- 23Koné
- 44Januzaj
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 30,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Sunderland 0.
Hand ball by Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.
Foul by Jermain Defoe (Sunderland).
Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John O'Shea (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
Fabio Borini (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Fabio Borini (Sunderland).
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sunderland. Adnan Januzaj tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jack Rodwell replaces Lee Cattermole.
Hand ball by Jermain Defoe (Sunderland).
Victor Anichebe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Adnan Januzaj replaces Wahbi Khazri.
Offside, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Álvaro Negredo.
Booking
Billy Jones (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Billy Jones (Sunderland).
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Billy Jones.
Javier Manquillo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).
Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a cross.
Booking
Fabio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Javier Manquillo (Sunderland).
Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Fabio Borini replaces Darron Gibson.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Offside, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole tries a through ball, but Javier Manquillo is caught offside.