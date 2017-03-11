Match ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 1.
Hull City 2-1 Swansea City
Substitute Oumar Niasse scored two goals as Hull City secured a potentially crucial victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea.
The 26-year-old, on loan from Everton, had only been on the pitch six minutes when he latched on to Abel Hernandez's pass and slotted past Swans keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
The Senegal forward's second came just nine minutes later, with a close-range finish from fellow substitute Ahmed Elmohamady's cross.
It was a nervy finish at the KCOM Stadium, as Swansea defender Alfie Mawson pulled one back in injury time.
The Swans had enjoyed the better chances earlier in the game, but struggled without top scorer Fernando Llorente, who was forced off with an injury at the end of the first half.
The Tigers remain in the bottom three, one point from safety, but moved to within three points of Swansea, who remain in 16th.
Silva the saviour?
Hull were bottom of the table and three points from safety when former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss Marco Silva was appointed in January.
The 39-year-old Portuguese's first game in charge resulted in a 2-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup third round.
Fast forward nine weeks and the Tigers are within one point of safety with 10 games still to play after Silva's second win over the Swans.
Hull's home form will be vital in their survival, with all three of their Premier League victories under Silva coming at the KCOM.
With relegation-threatened Middlesbrough and Sunderland still to play at home, Silva can still believe he has a chance of keeping Hull in the top flight - a task many thought was impossible when he took over.
Line-ups
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 13Ranocchia
- 5Maguire
- 3Robertson
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 56mins
- 50MarkovicBooked at 73minsSubstituted forElmohamadyat 75'minutes
- 10N'DiayeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forNiasseat 63'minutes
- 11Clucas
- 17Grosicki
- 9HernándezSubstituted forMeylerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 7Meyler
- 15Maloney
- 20Diomande
- 23Marshall
- 24Niasse
- 27Elmohamady
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 22RangelSubstituted forAmatat 33'minutes
- 33Fernandez
- 6Mawson
- 16OlssonBooked at 45mins
- 8Fer
- 24Cork
- 42Carroll
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forNarsinghat 71'minutes
- 9LlorenteSubstituted forJ Ayewat 45'minutes
- 23Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 3J Ayew
- 7Britton
- 10Bastón
- 13Nordfeldt
- 28Narsingh
- 35Kingsley
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 19,195
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away5
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 1.
Offside, Hull City. Oumar Niasse tries a through ball, but Kamil Grosicki is caught offside.
Attempt saved. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Swansea City 1. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Hull City. Eldin Jakupovic tries a through ball, but Oumar Niasse is caught offside.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Attempt missed. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Hull City. Oumar Niasse tries a through ball, but Andrew Robertson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Abel Hernández.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abel Hernández (Hull City).
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Swansea City 0. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ahmed Elmohamady replaces Lazar Markovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Martin Olsson (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Booking
Lazar Markovic (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lazar Markovic (Hull City).
Martin Olsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Olsson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Luciano Narsingh replaces Wayne Routledge.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Swansea City 0. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abel Hernández with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oumar Niasse.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Oumar Niasse replaces Alfred N'Diaye.
Offside, Swansea City. Alfie Mawson tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City).
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.