Hull City 2-1 Swansea City

Oumar Niasse's only other goal for Hull City came in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United

Substitute Oumar Niasse scored two goals as Hull City secured a potentially crucial victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Everton, had only been on the pitch six minutes when he latched on to Abel Hernandez's pass and slotted past Swans keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Senegal forward's second came just nine minutes later, with a close-range finish from fellow substitute Ahmed Elmohamady's cross.

It was a nervy finish at the KCOM Stadium, as Swansea defender Alfie Mawson pulled one back in injury time.

The Swans had enjoyed the better chances earlier in the game, but struggled without top scorer Fernando Llorente, who was forced off with an injury at the end of the first half.

The Tigers remain in the bottom three, one point from safety, but moved to within three points of Swansea, who remain in 16th.

Silva the saviour?

Hull City have lost just three Premier League games under Marco Silva

Hull were bottom of the table and three points from safety when former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss Marco Silva was appointed in January.

The 39-year-old Portuguese's first game in charge resulted in a 2-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup third round.

Fast forward nine weeks and the Tigers are within one point of safety with 10 games still to play after Silva's second win over the Swans.

Hull's home form will be vital in their survival, with all three of their Premier League victories under Silva coming at the KCOM.

With relegation-threatened Middlesbrough and Sunderland still to play at home, Silva can still believe he has a chance of keeping Hull in the top flight - a task many thought was impossible when he took over.

More to follow.