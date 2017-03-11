Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Motherwell 0.
Aberdeen 1-0 Motherwell
Aberdeen struck late to beat Motherwell and move nine points clear of third-placed Rangers in the Premiership.
Adam Rooney twice came close for the Dons in the first half, heading over then having a blocked by Craig Samson.
Nial McGinn and Kenny McLean also tested the goalkeeper while Well rarely threatened.
It looked as though the visitors had done enough for a point until McGinn converted Jonny Hayes' low cross in stoppage time.
The gap between Aberdeen and leaders Celtic, who host Rangers on Sunday, now stands at 24 points while Motherwell remain three points above second-bottom Hamilton Academical and four ahead of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Never say die
One thing about Aberdeen under Derek McInnes is that they find ways to win matches and this was another example.
It was the eighth time this season a late goal has secured victory and third in their last four.
They hit the same opponents for seven less than a month ago, but the points accumulation is the same.
For long spells they dominated Motherwell with Samson pulling several good saves out of the top drawer, in particular from Rooney and McGinn in the first half.
McGinn's goal came way too late for Motherwell to be able to do anything about it, slotting home from Hayes and once again underlining his value to the club and illustrating just why manager Derek McInnes wants to retain his services.
And whilst the Steelmen left the Granite City empty handed again, there were plenty positives to take.
Redemption?
Motherwell came to Pittodrie with last month's 7-2 hammering still fresh in the memory.
That was an evening to forget for the Steelmen with former Well boss Mark McGhee's altercation with the home fans producing as many headlines as Aberdeen's ruthlessness.
But Stephen Robinson's impact has been clear to see since he took interim charge with last week's win at Kilmarnock a positive start to his reign.
They were resolute and continually kept their hosts at arm's length with the Scotland squad keeper Samson looking determined to make up for February's horror show.
However, the long wait for an away clean sheet in the league goes on for Motherwell, having failed to do so for a year now.
Gaffer Robinson
Robinson has certainly strengthened his hopes of getting the Fir Park job full-time despite the defeat.
Victory at Killie followed by a strong performance has certainly been a statement and the Northern Irishman has to be in pole position for the post after confirmation he is on a five-man shortlist to replace McGhee.
In truth, Motherwell were a shambles on their last visit to Pittodrie, but in just a couple of weeks, Robinson has brought organisation to the leakiest defence in the Premiership.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5Taylor
- 15O'ConnorSubstituted forStoreyat 83'minutes
- 3Shinnie
- 22Jack
- 7McLean
- 11Hayes
- 9RooneySubstituted forChristieat 73'minutes
- 10McGinn
- 17StockleyBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 8Christie
- 16Pawlett
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 27Ross
- 29McLennan
- 39Storey
Motherwell
- 1Samson
- 25FergusonBooked at 75mins
- 4HeneghanBooked at 13mins
- 21Jules
- 3HammellBooked at 72minsSubstituted forFrearat 76'minutes
- 12CaddenBooked at 90mins
- 8McHugh
- 20Clay
- 88PearsonBooked at 69mins
- 77McDonald
- 11BowmanBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBlythat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ainsworth
- 13Griffiths
- 14Lasley
- 17Frear
- 19Blyth
- 26Campbell
- 36Gordon
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 12,524
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Motherwell 0.
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Ferguson (Motherwell).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Carl McHugh.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Motherwell 0. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Chris Cadden.
Foul by Craig Clay (Motherwell).
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Miles Storey replaces Anthony O'Connor.
Booking
Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Cadden (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Elliott Frear replaces Steven Hammell.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Pearson (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
David Ferguson (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Christie replaces Adam Rooney.
Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Booking
Steven Hammell (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Hammell (Motherwell).
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie.
David Ferguson (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Booking
Stephen Pearson (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Pearson (Motherwell).
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by David Ferguson.