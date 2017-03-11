Aberdeen 1-0 Motherwell

Aberdeen were frustrated by Motherwell for long spells at Pittodrie

Aberdeen struck late to beat Motherwell and move nine points clear of third-placed Rangers in the Premiership.

Adam Rooney twice came close for the Dons in the first half, heading over then having a blocked by Craig Samson.

Nial McGinn and Kenny McLean also tested the goalkeeper while Well rarely threatened.

It looked as though the visitors had done enough for a point until McGinn converted Jonny Hayes' low cross in stoppage time.

The gap between Aberdeen and leaders Celtic, who host Rangers on Sunday, now stands at 24 points while Motherwell remain three points above second-bottom Hamilton Academical and four ahead of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Never say die

One thing about Aberdeen under Derek McInnes is that they find ways to win matches and this was another example.

It was the eighth time this season a late goal has secured victory and third in their last four.

They hit the same opponents for seven less than a month ago, but the points accumulation is the same.

For long spells they dominated Motherwell with Samson pulling several good saves out of the top drawer, in particular from Rooney and McGinn in the first half.

McGinn scored his 12th goal of the season

McGinn's goal came way too late for Motherwell to be able to do anything about it, slotting home from Hayes and once again underlining his value to the club and illustrating just why manager Derek McInnes wants to retain his services.

And whilst the Steelmen left the Granite City empty handed again, there were plenty positives to take.

Redemption?

Motherwell came to Pittodrie with last month's 7-2 hammering still fresh in the memory.

That was an evening to forget for the Steelmen with former Well boss Mark McGhee's altercation with the home fans producing as many headlines as Aberdeen's ruthlessness.

But Stephen Robinson's impact has been clear to see since he took interim charge with last week's win at Kilmarnock a positive start to his reign.

They were resolute and continually kept their hosts at arm's length with the Scotland squad keeper Samson looking determined to make up for February's horror show.

However, the long wait for an away clean sheet in the league goes on for Motherwell, having failed to do so for a year now.

Gaffer Robinson

Robinson (left) took charge of his second match as Motherwell's iterim boss

Robinson has certainly strengthened his hopes of getting the Fir Park job full-time despite the defeat.

Victory at Killie followed by a strong performance has certainly been a statement and the Northern Irishman has to be in pole position for the post after confirmation he is on a five-man shortlist to replace McGhee.

In truth, Motherwell were a shambles on their last visit to Pittodrie, but in just a couple of weeks, Robinson has brought organisation to the leakiest defence in the Premiership.