Hearts 4-0 Hamilton Academical

Jamie Walker is congratulated after making it 3-0 to Hearts

Hearts produced a slick display to cruise past struggling Hamilton and snap a five-game winless run.

Accies keeper Gary Woods was inspired for 40-odd minutes but his resistance was broken just before the break by Arnaud Djoum.

Isamel Goncalves made it 2-0 from an indirect free-kick in the Hamilton box.

Jamie Walker scored a delightful curling free-kick from outside the box before substitute Malaury Martin made it 4-0, also from a free-kick.

The result means fourth-placed Hearts, who had gone five games in all competitions without a win, are now just five points behind second-placed Rangers in the Premiership table.

Hamilton remain second-bottom, one point above Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Wonderful Woods

Woods' performance for much of this match has surely got to be one of the best seen in the Premiership this season.

Arnaud Djoum blasts home to finally beat Hamilton keeper Gary Woods.

First he saved well from a Walker header, before denying Goncalves who was clean through on goal. The Hearts striker should have done better but Woods still spread himself well to make the block.

Sam Nicholson then cut inside to fire in a shot from 25 yards, but Woods was there to tip the ball past the post.

The best was yet to come. A header from Goncalves looked to all the world like it was heading for the bottom corner of the net but somehow Woods got his outstretched hand to it. It was an outstanding save.

Woods had to look lively again on the half hour mark when Alexandros Tziolis cracked in a volley from the edge of the box. The shot took a deflection on the way through and the keeper did superbly well to adjust his footing and make yet another save.

Ismael Goncalves doubled Hearts' advantage following an indirect free-kick in the Hamilton box.

In the 33rd minute Walker made space in the box for another crack at goal but Woods again denied the hosts.

Accies' attacking woes

Having weathered the early Hearts storm, Hamilton managed to establish something of a foothold in the match. For parts of the first-half their five man midfield enjoyed some possession during lulls in Hearts' dominance.

But chances were few. A deflected effort from Eamonn Brophy from the edge of the area the best they could muster in the first-half. It would not get much better in the second-half as Hearts took control. Ali Crawford's free-kick from 30 yards - comfortably saved by Jack Hamilton - was their only effort on target.

There are concerns in both defence and attack for Hamilton. These will have to be quickly addressed if the Accies are to preserve their Premiership status.

Hero to villain

Woods went from hero to villain for Hamilton after handling a back-pass in the penalty area.

Jamie Walker savours the moment after his 15th goal of the season sends Hearts 3-0 up

From the free-kick, Goncalves lashed a shot into the top corner.

Soon after it was 3-0 for Hearts as Walker curled in an exquisite free-kick from 20 yards, his 15th goal of the campaign.

The fourth came from another free-kick, this time substitute Martin firing home from a similar distance.