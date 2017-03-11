Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town
-
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|35
|20
|9
|6
|66
|42
|24
|69
|2
|Plymouth
|35
|20
|5
|10
|54
|39
|15
|65
|3
|Portsmouth
|35
|17
|8
|10
|51
|31
|20
|59
|4
|Carlisle
|35
|15
|13
|7
|56
|51
|5
|58
|5
|Luton
|34
|15
|12
|7
|53
|31
|22
|57
|6
|Stevenage
|35
|17
|4
|14
|59
|51
|8
|55
|7
|Exeter
|35
|16
|6
|13
|56
|41
|15
|54
|8
|Mansfield
|35
|13
|13
|9
|43
|38
|5
|52
|9
|Colchester
|35
|14
|9
|12
|51
|44
|7
|51
|10
|Blackpool
|35
|12
|14
|9
|55
|38
|17
|50
|11
|Wycombe
|35
|14
|8
|13
|44
|45
|-1
|50
|12
|Cambridge
|34
|13
|8
|13
|44
|41
|3
|47
|13
|Grimsby
|35
|13
|8
|14
|41
|42
|-1
|47
|14
|Barnet
|35
|11
|13
|11
|43
|47
|-4
|46
|15
|Morecambe
|34
|13
|7
|14
|43
|51
|-8
|46
|16
|Crawley
|35
|12
|7
|16
|41
|54
|-13
|43
|17
|Yeovil
|35
|9
|13
|13
|33
|44
|-11
|40
|18
|Cheltenham
|35
|9
|12
|14
|38
|46
|-8
|39
|19
|Crewe
|35
|9
|12
|14
|37
|52
|-15
|39
|20
|Accrington
|33
|9
|11
|13
|37
|46
|-9
|38
|21
|Hartlepool
|35
|9
|11
|15
|46
|59
|-13
|38
|22
|Notts County
|35
|10
|7
|18
|38
|61
|-23
|37
|23
|Leyton Orient
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|55
|-15
|32
|24
|Newport
|34
|5
|11
|18
|37
|57
|-20
|26
