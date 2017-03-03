FA to fund 'six-figure' study to examine the link between dementia and playing football

Nobby Stiles (right) is one of three players from England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad who have Alzheimer's

An independent university is to conduct a "six-figure" Football Association study into whether there is a link between playing football and dementia.

It will examine if dementia is more prevalent in former footballers than the rest of the population.

Three members of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad have Alzheimer's.

"We are taking it seriously," said FA chief executive Martin Glenn at the annual meeting of the International Football Association Board.

Uefa, European football's governing body, has already commissioned a research project, which is being supported by the FA.

Former England captain Alan Shearer will present a BBC One documentary this summer on the issue.