Kevin Grosskreutz: Stuttgart sack World Cup winner after fight

Kevin Grosskreutz
Kevin Grosskreutz made 17 appearances for Stuttgart this season

World Cup winner Kevin Grosskreutz has been sacked by German second-division leaders Stuttgart after a fight left him in hospital.

An altercation took place in the city which resulted in the 28-year-old needing treatment after he was punched.

The full-back said on the club website: "I accept the consequences and regret that my time at Stuttgart has come to an end in this way."

Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf said: "It's not an easy situation for any of us."

Grosskreutz, who won five caps, was an unused substitute during Germany's successful 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired