Video referees: FA wants to use technology in next season's FA Cup

Japan's Kashima Antlers became the first side to benefit from a video replay in a Fifa competition during December's Club World Cup

The Football Association wants to test a video assistant referee system from next season's FA Cup third round.

The announcement came at the annual meeting of the International Football Association Board (Ifab) on Friday.

The Ifab are also reviewing the order teams take penalty shoot-outs, as there is a "clear advantage" to going first.

The meeting also confirmed that clubs will be allowed to use a fourth substitute during extra time from the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup.

Proposals for sin-bins for yellow-card offences and rolling substitutions at lower levels of football, to be introduced from June, were also approved at the Wembley meeting.

It is a move to "encourage more people to take part" in youth and amateur leagues.

Ifab is made up of Fifa and the four British home associations - the FAs of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - and is responsible for making the final decision on law changes.

The meeting, which was chaired by FA chief executive Martin Glenn, also agreed a strategy to improve player behaviour. That could lead to captains being the only players permitted to speak to referees about "major incidents".

More to follow.