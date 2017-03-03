Wayne Rooney & Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Jose Mourinho wants pair to stay at Man Utd

Rooney (left) has spent much of the season on the bench, while Ibrahimovic (right) has started over 30 games

Manager Jose Mourinho says he "100%" wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United and expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend his contract.

Rooney, 31, announced last week that he is staying at Old Trafford, after being linked with a move to China.

The England captain has also been linked with a return to Everton, but Mourinho said talk about such a move "makes no sense".

Striker Ibrahimovic's one-season deal includes an option for a second year.

The Swede, 35, has scored 26 goals in 38 appearances for United, since joining on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in July.

He scored twice in Sunday's 3-2 EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

After the final, Ibrahimovic said he will "see what happens" about extending his deal.

Speaking about the Swede on Friday, Mourinho said: "I see him staying with us.

"The next transfer window will bring us to a different level because I will bring in a few players. ZIatan will be fundamental in the second year. I think he will stay."

On Rooney, he added: "What I have is a very strong message, 'I don't go anywhere. I want to fight with this team and help until the end of season'. 100% he will be with us for rest of season.

"Next season, 100% I would like him to be with us, but always the player is very important."

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Jose Mourinho took the initiative at today's press conference.

Sensing what was going to be asked as he sat down in front of the media, Mourinho said "Rooney and Shaw".

He then proceeded to talk for four minutes and 20 seconds about club captain Wayne Rooney and out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw, who are both in Manchester United's squad to face Bournemouth tomorrow.

On Rooney, Jose Mourinho said the fact he was ready to come on at Wembley when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his winner in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, was proof the Manchester United captain remains a valued member of his squad.

Mourinho said Shaw, who last played against Wigan in the FA Cup in January, has been "working hard" on his fitness.

The Portuguese manager said Rooney would "100%" be at United for the rest of the season, which is fairly obvious now that even the Chinese transfer window has closed.

However, after comments from Everton this week suggesting the England forward's former club may offer him a summer return to Goodison Park, Mourinho said he wants the 31-year-old to stay, adding that it could not be guaranteed because he will not keep unhappy players.