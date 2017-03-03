Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss 'not a clown' and won't ignore inconsistent form

Liverpool have won one of their seven Premier League games in 2017

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is "not a clown" and will not ignore the problems his side face, having won just once in the Premier League this year.

The Reds, who lost 3-1 at champions Leicester on Monday, can move above Arsenal into the top four if they beat them on Saturday, kick-off 17:30 GMT.

Klopp's side won the reverse fixture 4-3 on the opening day of the season, which he says gives his side optimism.

"I am not always laughing like crazy. I am a normal person," said the German.

"We have this lack of consistency, we cannot ignore it. I am not a clown - even though a few people think I am.

"It is not about laughing the whole week and ignoring the problems you have."

Captain Jordan Henderson is out with a foot injury, but Klopp believes other players are taking responsibility on the pitch.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also dismissed the suggestion his side need to be more physical.

"I think we are usually clean - not ugly challenges - but physical," he said. "Sometimes you need tactical fouls but being harder than allowed, I don't think it makes sense.

"I never force my players to make fouls. We are always a pretty fair team as even in a challenge we want to keep the ball and not break a leg.

"Being physical means being ready to hurt yourself not the other player."