Paul Baker: Cheltenham Town chairman planning to step down

Cheltenham Town Chairman Paul Baker planning to step down

Cheltenham Town chairman Paul Baker says "the clock is now ticking" on his departure from the League Two club.

Baker has been chairman of the Robins since taking over from Arthur Hayward ahead of the 1997/98 season.

The club have won the FA Trophy, the Conference title and the National League title since he took charge.

"Now is the right time for me to start to stand down over the next couple of years, bringing in new directors," he said.

"I think the clock is now ticking on my departure from the board, but not certainly not as a fan.

"I will always, always, always be a fan of Cheltenham Town and a regular attendee."

