Bournemouth: Eddie Howe says 'time running out' to halt slump

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have conceded at least two goals in 14 of their last 17 league games

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says "time is running out" for his team to halt the slump which has taken them to within four points of the bottom three.

Howe's side are winless in 2017, with two points from seven league matches and an FA Cup exit, conceding 23 goals in total.

The 14th-placed Cherries travel to Manchester United on Saturday.

"We need all our players to excel to have any chance in this game," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

"That has been the frustrating thing in recent weeks, where we have not quite got the performances individually and collectively that we want.

"Time is running out for us. We need to make sure we hit those levels very quickly."

A defeat on Saturday would mean five successive league losses for Bournemouth for the first time since March 2013, when they were in League One.

"We are in desperate search of a win," said Howe.

"We have been training well. Elements of our game have been very good, and we are hoping the tide will turn for us."