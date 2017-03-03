BBC Sport - Blue Peter: Did Les Ferdinand vandalise the Blue Peter Garden in 1983?
Did Ferdinand vandalise the Blue Peter Garden?
- From the section Football
QPR's Director of Football Les Ferdinand clears up the greatest television mystery - who vandalised the Blue Peter Garden in 1983?
Watch the full interview from Les Ferdinand on Football Focus, Saturday 4 March, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired