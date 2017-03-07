Borussia Dortmund v Benfica

Borussia Dortmund were beaten 1-0 in Lisbon in the first leg of the last-16 tie

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos says his side must play "300% better" in Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Benfica.

Benfica travel to Dortmund for the second-leg of their last-16 tie with a one-goal advantage courtesy of Kostas Mitroglou's strike in Lisbon.

But the Portuguese side have a record of 14 defeats and just two victories in 22 European games on German soil.

"It would be very bad if we didn't make it," said Papastathopoulos.

Dortmund will be without winger Marco Reus who tore his left hamstring in Saturday's 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

"I'll have to keep my fingers crossed from the stands. I don't think we have to change much - just score a few goals," said Reus.

Dortmund, who sit third in the Bundesliga, are also without long-term absentees Sven Bender, Sebastian Rode and Mario Gotze, who has been ruled out indefinitely with a metabolic disorder.

Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Filipe Augusto has shaken off an ankle injury and is fit for the tie.