Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Coach Luis Enrique believes Barcelona can "score six" to create Champions League history by overturning a four-goal deficit in their last 16 second-leg tie against Paris St-Germain.

Barca suffered a 4-0 loss two weeks ago and are now focused on achieving what no other side has done before.

"In 95 minutes, an infinite amount of things can happen. I'm convinced we'll be close to qualifying," he said.

"That isn't to say we will do it, but that we will be close."

He added: "When you are close, our confidence will soar and theirs could start to diminish.

"If they can score four goals against us, we can score six."

The Spanish champions have scored 11 goals in their past two matches and conceded only one goal. They were back to their very best last Saturday as they defeated Celta Vigo 5-0, with Lionel Messi and Neymar scoring two wonderful goals.

"We are aware that it is a difficult situation to turn the tie around, but in football nothing is impossible," said Luis Suarez.

"We have to be convinced that we can do it. If there is a team that can score four goals, I think it is Barcelona, with our philosophy of how to play and controlling the game."

Barcelona do not have any new injury worries for the match at the Nou Camp. Defenders Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal remain sidelined.

PSG midfielders Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta are in the squad having recovered from their respective injuries.

