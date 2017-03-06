Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Napoli19:45Real Madrid
Venue: San Paolo

Napoli v Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is two short of scoring 100 goals in European competition

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have been included in Real Madrid's squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg against Napoli after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Eibar.

    Ronaldo has recovered from a niggle and fellow forward Bale was suspended for the match.

    Central defender Raphael Varane is out with a thigh problem.

    Napoli, 3-1 down after the first leg, have winger Dries Mertens available who has recovered from a knock.

    Mertens scored twice in the 2-1 Serie A win at Roma at the weekend, as Napoli narrowed the gap on the second-placed side to two points.

    Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said his side had a "3%" chance of overturning the deficit when Real visit the Stadio San Paolo.

    "It's an almost impossible game for us because they score all the time," said Sarri.

    Meanwhile, the coach said a three-week silence with club president Aurelio di Laurentiis had come to an end.

    Di Laurentiis imposed a media blackout on Sarri and the team after their 3-1 first-leg loss. However, Sarri said his conversation with the prominent Italian film producer was predominantly about cinema.

    "We were united by necessity, now the common aim is to do well," said Sarri.

    "In nearly half an hour, we talked about cinema for 28 minutes and football for 30 seconds, but only in general about future situations."

    MATCH FACTS

    • There have been 11 previous instances of a team losing the first leg of a knockout tie 3-1 away from home - four of those sides have progressed.
    • Real Madrid have progressed from each of their past eight Champions League ties when they have won the first leg.
    • Napoli, meanwhile, have been eliminated on each of the previous four occasions they have lost the first leg of a last-16 tie in European competition.
    • Real Madrid are unbeaten in their past 11 Champions League matches - should they avoid defeat in this game it would represent their longest run without defeat in the Champions League or European Cup.
    • Napoli have lost just one of their 10 Champions League home games.
    • Real Madrid have won just one of their past nine Champions League away games in Italy - the win in that run came at this stage in last year's competition.
    • Real striker Karim Benzema has found the net in each of his past four Champions League games, scoring five goals in total - he has never scored in five consecutive games in the competition.

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Arsenal64201214
    2Paris St G6330612
    3Ludo Razgd6033-93
    4Basel6024-92

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Napoli6321311
    2Benfica622208
    3Besiktas6141-57
    4Dynamo Kiev612325

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Barcelona65011615
    2Man City623129
    3B Gladbach6123-75
    4Celtic6033-113

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Atl Madrid6501515
    2Bayern Mun6402812
    3FC Rostov6123-65
    4PSV Eindhoven6024-72

    E

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Monaco6321211
    2Bayer Levkn6240410
    3Tottenham621307
    4CSKA6033-63

    F

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Bor Dortmd64201214
    2Real Madrid6330612
    3Legia War6114-154
    4Sporting6105-33

    G

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Leicester6411113
    2FC Porto6321611
    3FC Copenhagen623159
    4Club Brugge6006-120

    H

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Juventus6420914
    2Sevilla6321411
    3Lyon622228
    4Dinamo Zagreb6006-150
    View full Champions League tables

