Napoli v Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have been included in Real Madrid's squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg against Napoli after missing Saturday's 4-1 win over Eibar.
Ronaldo has recovered from a niggle and fellow forward Bale was suspended for the match.
Central defender Raphael Varane is out with a thigh problem.
Napoli, 3-1 down after the first leg, have winger Dries Mertens available who has recovered from a knock.
Mertens scored twice in the 2-1 Serie A win at Roma at the weekend, as Napoli narrowed the gap on the second-placed side to two points.
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said his side had a "3%" chance of overturning the deficit when Real visit the Stadio San Paolo.
"It's an almost impossible game for us because they score all the time," said Sarri.
Meanwhile, the coach said a three-week silence with club president Aurelio di Laurentiis had come to an end.
Di Laurentiis imposed a media blackout on Sarri and the team after their 3-1 first-leg loss. However, Sarri said his conversation with the prominent Italian film producer was predominantly about cinema.
"We were united by necessity, now the common aim is to do well," said Sarri.
"In nearly half an hour, we talked about cinema for 28 minutes and football for 30 seconds, but only in general about future situations."
MATCH FACTS
- There have been 11 previous instances of a team losing the first leg of a knockout tie 3-1 away from home - four of those sides have progressed.
- Real Madrid have progressed from each of their past eight Champions League ties when they have won the first leg.
- Napoli, meanwhile, have been eliminated on each of the previous four occasions they have lost the first leg of a last-16 tie in European competition.
- Real Madrid are unbeaten in their past 11 Champions League matches - should they avoid defeat in this game it would represent their longest run without defeat in the Champions League or European Cup.
- Napoli have lost just one of their 10 Champions League home games.
- Real Madrid have won just one of their past nine Champions League away games in Italy - the win in that run came at this stage in last year's competition.
- Real striker Karim Benzema has found the net in each of his past four Champions League games, scoring five goals in total - he has never scored in five consecutive games in the competition.