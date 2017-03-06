Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said Mesut Ozil was not ready to play despite taking part in Monday's training session

German midfielder Mesut Ozil is set to miss Arsenal's Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday because of an illness.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger said the 28-year-old is expected to be fit for the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Lincoln City on Saturday.

"I don't think he's ready to be in the squad," said Wenger, although Ozil did take part in Monday's training session.

I think it's up to us to show a different face Per Mertesacker Arsenal club captain

The French boss has yet to decide if forward Alexis Sanchez will start.

The club's top scorer this season, with 20 goals, was only a substitute during the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool at the weekend.

The 28-year-old Chile forward had an angry exchange with Arsenal team-mates after leaving training mid-session in the build-up to Saturday's defeat, although on Monday Wenger denied there had been a row.

Club captain Per Mertesacker could be involved in his first game of the season having recovered from a serious knee injury he suffered in the summer.

The former Werder Bremen defender watched his side concede four second-half goals at the Allianz Arena, having gone into the break level at 1-1 with the Bundesliga champions.

"I want that we are up for a fight on Tuesday, to challenge something," said the 32-year-old.

"We haven't competed a lot in recent games, we need to turn that around.

"I think it's up to us to show a different face. That is really something we are going to demand because we literally blew it away in the second half there and being in that position.

"So it's really down to us now to make the first step to make our fans proud of ourselves again. That is really something that we need the emphasis on."

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng is not yet match-fit having been out since November with a chest injury, and defensive player Philipp Lahm is suspended.

Portuguese teenager midfielder Renato Sanches, who has overcome a cold, and winger Douglas Costa, who picked up a knock during Saturday's 3-0 win at Cologne, were both on the flight to London.

