BBC Sport - Sergio Aguero: Man City manager Pep Guardiola irritated by question on striker
Guardiola irritated by Aguero question
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts angrily to a reporter's question about striker Sergio Aguero's future, insisting he has "spoke 10 times about that" and the media already "know my opinion".
