Fernando Torres: Atletico Madrid striker leaves hospital after head injury

Atletico finished the game with 10 men, having used all three substitutes

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been discharged from hospital after having tests on the head injury he suffered in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Deportivo La Coruna.

The 32-year-old spent the night in hospital after falling heavily in an aerial challenge with Alex Bergantinos.

Atletico confirmed scans showed he has "no traumatic alterations or injuries" and will need to rest for 48 hours.

He said: "Thank you all for caring for me. It was only a scare."

After former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Torres' injury in the 85th minute in La Coruna, players from both teams immediately rushed to him and called for medical help.

He was assisted for several minutes by doctors before being taken off on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.