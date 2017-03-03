Scottish Gossip: Tommy Gemmell, Rangers, Pedro Caixinha, Andy Murray

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Following the death of his former Celtic team-mate Tommy Gemmell, Bertie Auld claims the powerful, goalscoring defender inspired the attacking full-backs of the modern game. He says: "Before the big man, the player at full-back rarely crossed the halfway line. Tommy came in and changed all that. Jock Stein never had to encourage him to go forward. Tommy simply took it upon himself." (Sun)

Gemmell was "certainly among the most popular footballers that Scotland ever produced" and his death after a long illness at the age of 73 has deeply saddened the world of football. (National)

Caley Thistle defender Louis Laing insists Premiership bottom side Inverness can catch his former club Motherwell. "I don't really want to speak about Motherwell but their past results have been pretty diabolical," he says. (Sun)

St Mirren left-back Stelios Demetriou has played in four countries for eight different clubs and thinks he's now found a home in Paisley. (Herald)

Rangers hope to know in the next 24 hours if Ross Wilson will accept an offer to become the club's new director of football. Currently Southampton's director of scouting, Wilson has been offered the job of revamping the football operation at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Pedro Caixinha, 46, wants to be in charge of Rangers for next week's derby match with Celtic. The Portuguese coach hopes to have the terms of his move from Qatar thrashed out over the weekend. (Daily Record)

Caixinha, who completed his coaching badges under the SFA, is currently boss of Qatari side Al-Gharafa but his deal is due to expire in the summer. He is a trained bull fighter and was once a scout for Celtic. (Daily Express)

Alan Stubbs attended the same Uefa coaching course at Largs, and says of Caixinha: "You could see right away that he was a very competent coach. He is extremely knowledgeable about the game. He had his own very clear thoughts on it but was also looking to learn and pick up as much information and ideas from others as he could. His English was absolutely fantastic. He communicated his ideas really well." (Scotsman)

Rangers will pay the legal bills of Charles Green and Mike Ashley after the club withdrew a demand for crucial documents at the Court of Session. Rangers' current owners object to a 2012 deal which allowed billionaire Ashley's Sports Direct to have naming rights to Ibrox Stadium. The club's lawyers allege Green, Imran Ahmad, Brian Stockbridge and Derek Llambias acted negligently during their time as directors. (Daily Record)

Barry Ferguson says he will "die trying" to be Rangers manager one day and will never give up on his ambition while he is "wearing a big padded coat". However, the former Ibrox captain admits he is "simply not equipped for the top job". (Daily Record)

Rangers hope to rescue Rob Kiernan's chances of facing Celtic next week by appealing against his midweek red card against St Johnstone. (Daily Express)

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose says he enjoyed his time at Celtic but feels the fans turned on him when he scored an own goal against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood believes the Dons would be making a major mistake if they allow Peter Pawlett to leave the club. (Press and Journal)

Sacked Motherwell manager Mark McGhee is a contender for the top job at Kilmarnock. (Sun)

World number one Andy Murray, having survived seven match points in a second-set tie-break against Phillip Kohlschreiber in the Dubai Championships, says: "I'll probably never play another tie-break like that again. I have been playing on the tour for 11, 12 years now, and nothing's been close to that." (Daily Mail)

Laura Muir insists she is out to win medals - not break records - as she looks for her first senior triumph in Serbia. The 23-year-old is tipped to win a 1,500m and 3,000m double at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade this weekend. (Evening Express)

Alasdair Dickinson will make his first Edinburgh appearance of 2017 against the Ospreys at Myreside on Friday night, and if he survives that challenge unscathed then he could be recalled to the Scotland squad for the Triple Crown decider with England. (Scotsman)