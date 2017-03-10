Dundee United v Hibernian

The sides have won one game each and drawn the other in their three meetings so far

Scottish Championship leaders Hibernian could put themselves 10 points clear of title rivals Dundee United with victory at Tannadice on Friday.

United, seven points adrift with a game in hand, are unbeaten at home this season, including a 1-0 win over Hibs.

Neil Lennon's side have not won any of their last four league games but beat United 3-0 in their previous meeting.

"We know if they win it will give them a big lift. If we win, psychologically it will be huge for us," said Lennon.

"They are one of the teams that have beaten us this year so it's a game we are fully focused on.

"We are still in a strong position and we know what a win would do for us. It has been frustrating that we haven't opened up a bigger gap but nothing is given to you - you have to earn it and we certainly haven't done that."

Hibs, the holders, have reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals, where they will play Aberdeen at Hampden on 22 April.

But three successive Championship draws were followed by defeat at bottom club St Mirren in their last league outing.

"The intensity and the quality of the cup performances has far outweighed the recent league performances so I know what the team is capable of," Lennon added.

"It's just a case of transferring that mindset to the league and getting that consistency."

United have seen Falkirk leapfrog them into second place by a point, albeit having played two games more.

The hosts have only won one of their last seven league games, but manager Ray McKinnon believes his side will heed the lessons of their 3-0 defeat at Easter Road on 6 January.

"I would say that we have learned from that," he said. "We know we need to be sharper.

"I think everyone gets periods in the season when they have their blips and we have had ours.

"We are just delighted to still be in it and if we get a victory then it's game on."