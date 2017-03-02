Spanish La Liga
Deportivo La Coruña1Atl Madrid1

Fernando Torres: Atletico Madrid striker 'stable & conscious' after head injury

Fernando Torres
Fernando Torres has scored five goals for Atletico this season

Atletico Madrid say striker Fernando Torres is "conscious and stable" in hospital after suffering a head injury in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo.

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker fell heavily after an 85th-minute aerial challenge by Alex Bergantinos.

The Spain international, 32, appeared to be unconscious while being tended by his team-mates, then Atletico medics.

He will spend the night in hospital under observation but scans show he has "no traumatic alterations or injuries".

The visitors finished with 10 men, having used all three substitutes, but earned a point thanks to Antoine Griezmann's stunning 30-yard strike.

Deportivo had taken an early lead in Pepe Mel's first game in charge when Florin Andone capitalised on a poor Jan Oblak goal kick.

The draw leaves Atletico fourth in La Liga - 11 adrift of leaders Barcelona - while Deportivo are now 17th.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Barcelona2517625057
2Real Madrid2417523856
3Sevilla2517442055
4Atl Madrid2513752346
5Real Sociedad251438545
6Villarreal2511951742
7Eibar251168839
8Ath Bilbao251159138
9Espanyol25997236
10Celta Vigo241059035
11Alavés25898-633
12Las Palmas257810-429
13Valencia258512-829
14Real Betis247611-1327
15Malaga256811-1026
16Leganés255614-2021
17Deportivo La Coruña244812-1320
18Granada254714-2919
19Sporting Gijón254516-2717
20Osasuna251717-3410
View full Spanish La Liga table

