Michael Carrick: Man Utd midfielder ready to retire if no deal is offered

Carrick has scored 24 goals in over 400 appearances for United in his 11 years at the club

Michael Carrick has said he would "probably" retire if he is not offered a new contract by Manchester United in the summer.

Carrick, 35, has been at Old Trafford since joining from Tottenham in July 2006 and his current one-year deal expires at the end of June.

The England international has now been awarded a testimonial at Old Trafford.

Carrick, who has made 22 appearances for United this season, says he would not move to another English club.

"I just can't picture myself playing for anyone else - certainly any other club in England," Carrick told the BBC World Service Sportshour programme.

He is the second-longest serving player at Old Trafford after captain Wayne Rooney and has made over 400 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008, the FA Cup in 2016 and three EFL Cups.

Asked if he would retire if he were not offered a contract extension, he added: "I probably would say so, yes. I think so. I couldn't say definitely but pretty much."