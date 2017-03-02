Wilfried Bony: Stoke striker says exclusion from team is a 'crazy situation'

Bony has scored just twice since joining Stoke

Stoke striker Wilfried Bony says his exclusion from the team is a "crazy situation" after he turned down a move to China in the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old Ivorian joined the club on loan from Manchester City in August, but has scored just twice in 11 games and has not played since 27 December.

His contract allowed him to be sold to Chinese Super League clubs in January, but he choose to stay at Stoke.

"When you hear everything is fine and you don't play, it's crazy," he said.

Speaking to the BBC's World Football programme, the Ivory Coast international added: "It is more than difficult. This is something that I want to know why, the coach told me I'm training very well and my attitude is very good. It doesn't make sense. It's painful."

Bony, who joined City from Swansea £28m in January 2015, said he was not tempted by the money on offer in China.

He added: "My agent told me there was an offer but I refused to go because my plan is to stay in the UK to show more - to show that I'm not at the end."