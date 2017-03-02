World Cup 2018: Fans attending tournament to be issued with identity cards

Media playback is not supported on this device Members of the Orel Butchers speak to the BBC about their lives as football hooligans

Fans will need special identity cards to attend the 2018 World Cup and this summer's Confederation Cup in Russia in a move to combat football hooliganism.

At Euro 2016, there were violent clashes between Russian and English supporters in Marseille.

A BBC documentary last month revealed trouble is planned for next year's World Cup.

Russia will issue the cards which will be needed to enter the stadiums and can be used as a visa to enter the country.

"What we can be sure of is that this will be a festival of football and there is no place in such festivals of football for those that are not here to support the sport or support the game," said Colin Smith, director of competitions for football's governing body Fifa, on a visit to the country on Thursday.

Russia were fined and given a suspended disqualification by Uefa after their fans were involved in violence during Euro 2016.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he is "not at all concerned" by the threat of hooliganism at next year's tournament.

The Confederations Cup begins in June and will be played in four of the 11 World Cup host cities. It will feature eight teams, including the hosts and World Cup champions Germany.