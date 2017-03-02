Rangers to appeal against Rob Kiernan red card v St Johnstone

Kiernan saw red for this late tackle on Saints' Graham Cummins

Rangers hope to give defender Rob Kiernan a chance of facing Celtic next week by appealing against his sending-off against St Johnstone.

The centre-back was dismissed 12 minutes from time during Wednesday's win after a late lunge on Saints striker Graham Cummins.

He faces an immediate two-match ban.

That would rule him out of Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hamilton, as well as the Premiership derby with Celtic on 12 March.

But caretaker boss Graeme Murty has confirmed Rangers plan to challenge referee Kevin Clancy's call.

The appeal would go ahead next Thursday, freeing Kiernan to face Accies - but they would then be left waiting on his availability for the Parkhead clash.

Asked if it was worth an appeal, Murty said: "I think so, yes. We will have to put some more meat on the bones of the appeal when we go to the board but I think it is definitely worth an appeal.

"As it stands he would miss this Saturday and next Sunday. If we appeal, it would be heard next week, so Rob would be eligible for Saturday."

Emerson Hyndman's late winner saw Rangers close the gap on Aberdeen, in second place, to six points, and extend their advantage over Hearts - in fourth - to eight points.