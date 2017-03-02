Rangers to appeal against Rob Kiernan red card v St Johnstone

Rob Kiernan slides in to tackle St Johnstone's Graham Cummins
Kiernan saw red for this late tackle on Saints' Graham Cummins

Rangers hope to give defender Rob Kiernan a chance of facing Celtic next week by appealing against his sending-off against St Johnstone.

The centre-back was dismissed 12 minutes from time during Wednesday's win after a late lunge on Saints striker Graham Cummins.

He faces an immediate two-match ban.

That would rule him out of Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hamilton, as well as the Premiership derby with Celtic on 12 March.

But caretaker boss Graeme Murty has confirmed Rangers plan to challenge referee Kevin Clancy's call.

The appeal would go ahead next Thursday, freeing Kiernan to face Accies - but they would then be left waiting on his availability for the Parkhead clash.

Asked if it was worth an appeal, Murty said: "I think so, yes. We will have to put some more meat on the bones of the appeal when we go to the board but I think it is definitely worth an appeal.

"As it stands he would miss this Saturday and next Sunday. If we appeal, it would be heard next week, so Rob would be eligible for Saturday."

Emerson Hyndman's late winner saw Rangers close the gap on Aberdeen, in second place, to six points, and extend their advantage over Hearts - in fourth - to eight points.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Rangers 3-2 St Johnstone

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Members enjoying a yoga session on the DRUM patio

Yoga, Tai Chi and Indoor Sports for Adults with Physical and/or Sensory Disabilities

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired