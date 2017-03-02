BBC Sport - Burnley: How well do Jeff Hendrick & Robbie Brady know each other?
How well do Hendrick & Brady know each other?
- From the section Football
Burnley and Republic of Ireland team-mates Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady put their friendship to the test by answering questions about each other.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 4 March, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
