BBC Sport - Burnley: How well do Jeff Hendrick & Robbie Brady know each other?

How well do Hendrick & Brady know each other?

Burnley and Republic of Ireland team-mates Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady put their friendship to the test by answering questions about each other.

READ MORE: Burnley sign World Cup winner's grandson Harry

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 4 March, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

How well do Hendrick & Brady know each other?

Video

Meet the GB twins going for gold in Belgrade

Video

The Vamps help Olsson recreate album cover

Video

Wenger 'not looking for jobs at other clubs'

Video

Fraser Brown on battling depression

Video

Hugh Jackman gets a cricket message from Michael Vaughan & Graeme Swann

Video

Highlights: Man City 5-1 Huddersfield

Video

British Cycling behaviour 'unacceptable'

Video

British cycling under the microscope - the story continues

Video

It's a sad day to be a Barcelona fan - Guardiola

Video

Highlights: Inverness CT 0-4 Celtic

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Members enjoying a yoga session on the DRUM patio

Yoga, Tai Chi and Indoor Sports for Adults with Physical and/or Sensory Disabilities

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired