BBC Sport - West Brom: The Vamps help Jonas Olsson recreate David Bowie's album cover

The Vamps help Olsson recreate album cover

Boy band The Vamps travel to West Brom to meet Jonas Olsson who is recreating a famous album cover for the clubs programmes.

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Thursday, 2 March, 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

