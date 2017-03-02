BBC Sport - West Brom: The Vamps help Jonas Olsson recreate David Bowie's album cover
The Vamps help Olsson recreate album cover
- From the section Football
Boy band The Vamps travel to West Brom to meet Jonas Olsson who is recreating a famous album cover for the clubs programmes.
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Thursday, 2 March, 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
