Welsh Premier League: The New Saints on brink of 11th title

Craig Harrison was appointed as The New Saints' director of football in December 2011

The New Saints will retain the Welsh Premier League title with victory on Saturday and if results go their way the previous evening.

A Bala Town draw against Gap Connah's Quay on Friday and a Saints win over Bangor City will seal the title for Craig Harrison's side.

Harrison wants an 11th title secured this weekend, but does not want his side to let up should that be achieved.

"We'd like to get that done and dusted as soon as possible," he said.

Harrison continued: "But we still want to win the league by as much as we can. We've got individual goals that we've set at the beginning of the split.

"We've got so many goals - score more than we ever have, so many clean sheets, so many points and so many wins."

Saints have been forced to wait longer than they had hoped to win a sixth successive Welsh Premier League title.

They lost 1-0 at Carmarthen Town, their first defeat of the season, in their last league game on 11 February while rivals Bala Town beat Cardiff Met 3-1 to keep alive their slim hopes of stealing the title from Harrison's side.

Saints host Bala at Park Hall on Sunday, 12 March.

Colin Caton's Bala are second and currently occupy the automatic Europa League spot while Connah's Quay are third.

